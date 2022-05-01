Biden praises journalists at White House press dinner

'You, the free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century. I really mean it'

US President Joe Biden praised journalists covering the Ukraine-Russia war during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday – a Washington tradition.

After being canceled for the past two years due to Covid and boycotted by former president Donald Trump, the event returned with gusto.

Biden opened the dinner by cracking jokes about his low approval rating, his age, and Trump’s sour relationship with the media.

"I'm really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have," Biden said.

His remarks took a serious turn as he began to thank reporters for their coverage of Ukraine as it faces a Russian invasion, before making a plea for national unity.

"A poison is running through our democracy... with disinformation massively on the rise," Biden said.

"You, the free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century. I really mean it."

The US leader spoke to journalists, media executives, administration officials, and celebrities. It also honored the first two female black reporters to join the WHCA as well as journalists who recently lost their lives in Ukraine.

In his closing remarks, Biden could not resist a jab at Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

"You get to roast the president of the United States," he said to comedian Trevor Noah, who gave the event's roast.

"And unlike in Moscow, you won't go to jail."