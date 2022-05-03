Opinion leak shows US Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade

'Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,' conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion

The United States Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday.

In 1973, the Roe v. Wade decision recognized that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion, dated February 10, according to Politico, which posted a copy online.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521321974848532481 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion," Alito said.

Reuters was not able to confirm the authenticity of the draft. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

In a post on Twitter, Neal Katyal, a lawyer who regularly argues before the court, said if the report were accurate, it would be "the first major leak from the Supreme Court ever."

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in US politics and has been for nearly a half-century.

"This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law," said former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.