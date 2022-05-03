Biden speaks on Roe v. Wade: ‘Right to choose is fundamental’

'We will be ready when any ruling is issued,' Biden says

US President Joe Biden released a statement in defense of Roe v. Wade amid news of a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion indicating that its landmark decision on abortion access would be overturned.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed on Tuesday that the draft, which he said was leaked to the press in an "egregious breach" of trust, was authentic, but not the final decision on the matter.

The US president said he believes “that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” according to a White House press statement.

Biden said that “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose.”

He added that the responsibility will also “fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

The commander-in-chief said that after a number of states enacted legislation which imposed restrictions on abortion access, his administration began readying for the possibility of additional laws to limit the procedure.

He instructed his Gender Policy Council and White House Counsel’s Office to prepare a potential response to what he called a “continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights.”

Biden pledged that “We will be ready when any ruling is issued.”