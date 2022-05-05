Walgreens reaches $683 million opioid settlement with Florida

'I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom'

United States pharmacy chain Walgreens said on Thursday it reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that it exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state.

The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees.

Florida is the first state to settle its opioid claims against major pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS, collecting more than $1.1 billion from the two companies.

The settlement ended a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other healthcare companies, including CVS.

Walgreens did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

"I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said on Thursday during a press conference, according to Reuters.

Before settling, Walgreens had argued it should be immune from being sued based on a $3,000 settlement it reached with Florida in 2012, in a position that Florida called "absurd."

Pasco County Court Judge Kimberly Sharpe Byrd agreed with Florida, and the trial began while Walgreens appealed her ruling.

The nationwide opioid crisis has led to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the last two decades, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.