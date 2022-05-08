Ex-Pentagon chief: Trump pursued pre-election strike on Iranian commander

'That was a very bad idea with very big consequences,' former defense secretary Mark Esper explains

Former US president Donald Trump wanted to take out a top Iranian military official in August 2020, months before the US presidential election, his former defense secretary claimed in a new book.

In his book, an advanced copy of which was obtained by The Guardian, Mark Esper explains how he opposed many illegal or poorly thought out projects put forward by the US president and his team.

He mentions, among other things, the firing of "missiles over Mexico to destroy drug labs" and the dipping of a terrorist leader's decapitated head in pig's blood as a warning to Islamic militants.

Mark Esper also reveals that General Mark Milley, who heads the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told him that then-National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien, indicated that "the president wanted to strike a high-ranking military officer operating outside of Iran" shortly before the 2020 election.

ERIC BARADAT / AFP US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks during a press conference with Japan's Minister of Defense Taro Kono at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, US, on January 14, 2020.

The US already took out Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Quds force, in a strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

"That was a very bad idea with very big consequences… Milley and I were aware of this person and the unrest he was causing in the region for some time. But why now? What was new? Was there an imminent threat? Why not bring the national security team together to discuss this issue?" Esper wrote.

According to Esper, Milley said he was "stunned" and felt the operation was designed to help Trump get re-elected.

The former defense secretary recalled telling Milley that he would not act without a written order from Trump, according to The Guardian.

"There was no way I would unilaterally take such an action. Especially an action fraught with a whole range of legal, diplomatic, political and military implications, not to mention the fact that it could plunge us into a war with Iran," Esper explained.