Jordanian king expected to meet Biden in Washington: reports

This comes as Israel agrees to a Jordanian request for additional Waqf monitoring on Jerusalem's Temple Mount

Jordan's King Abdullah II is expected to meet this week with US President Joe Biden and other officials in Washington, DC, according to media reports Monday.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya reported that he will meet with State Department officials and leading members of Congress, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

An anonymous source told Reuters that regional Middle East issues would dominate the meeting with Biden, which is expected to focus in large part on the rise in terrorist attacks in Israel in recent weeks.

Israel has been tackling a wave of terrorism centered around Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Earlier on Monday, Israel agreed to allow 50 additional Waqf members to monitor the Temple Mount. The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf controls and manages the Islamic sites on the Temple Mount, including the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Jordan, the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, plays a key role trying to mitigate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

King Abdullah arrived in the US last week, beginning his trip meeting military officials in Florida. On Monday, he met Christian leaders in New York, where he reiterated the importance of Jordanian custodianship of Jerusalem's holy sites.

The king was also reportedly scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken before he contracted Covid-19.