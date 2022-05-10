Biden signs act to streamline aid to Ukraine

Biden: 'The cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly'

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill into law that will hasten the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act resurrects a World War II-era measure that lowers restrictions on the US president sending weapons, munitions and other supplies to countries affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m signing a bill that provides another important tool that directly supports the government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and their fight to defend their country and their democracy against Putin’s brutal war,” Biden said.

“The cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly,” he added.

Biden also dropped a demand for US Congress to pass Covid funding alongside another $33 billion in aid to Ukraine, urging lawmakers to send the Ukraine funding “to my desk right away.”

The signing coincides with Russia celebrating victory against Nazi Germany in 1945. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at Moscow's Red Square, attempting to justify the invasion of Ukraine as "defending the Motherland."

The original Lend-Lease passed in early 1941, helping the US aid its future allies, including the Soviet Union, against the Axis powers during World War II.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the move, calling it a “historic step.”

“I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe. Like 77 years ago," Zelensky wrote.