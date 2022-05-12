US: Burial sites found at over 50 Native American schools

The schools reportedly used education to change the culture of Native Americans so tribal land could be taken

A US government investigation into the dark history of Native American boarding schools found “marked or unmarked burial sites” at 53 of them, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday.

"We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past,” said Haaland, the first Native American cabinet member who announced the investigation last year.

"The federal policies that attempted to wipe out Native identity, language, and culture continue to manifest in the pain tribal communities face today.”

The schools reportedly used education to change the culture of Native Americans so tribal land could be taken, while kids were forced to go to the schools.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524462615283568647 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Researchers located records on a total of 497 schools, most of which received federal funding from 1819 to 1969. About half of the schools were run for the government by or supported by churches in the United States.

Many children were abused at the schools, and tens of thousands were never heard from again, activists and researchers said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524462618123112449 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Rampant physical, sexual, and emotional abuse” took place at the schools, the report noted. It added that the investigation found records of over 500 children who died while in school custody, and expected to uncover many more deaths.

The US government never acknowledged how many children attended such schools, how many died or went missing, or even how many of the schools existed.

Wednesday’s report included recommendations for programs to preserve Native American languages and establish a federal memorial.