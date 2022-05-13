Capitol Hill probe subpoenas House Minority Leader McCarthy

McCarthy blasts panel for 'not conducting a legitimate investigation'

The US House committee on the January 6 Capitol Hill riot on Thursday subpoenaed Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, along with four other congressmen from his party, for their role in the incident.

House Minority Leader McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks previously declined to voluntarily testify before the panel.

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it," said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

The panel is investigating whether former president Donald Trump, his staff or other officials knowingly helped instigate or organize hundreds of Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

The committee said that McCarthy was in contact with Trump before, during and after the attacks. The other lawmakers also were involved with Trump and false claims he won the election, according to the committee.

"We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done,” Thompson said.

Dozens of police officers were injured, and five deaths have been linked to the incident.

McCarthy said that he had not seen the subpoena, while blasting the panel for “not conducting a legitimate investigation. It seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents.”

The US Justice Department said it has arrested more than 800 people in connection with the riot.