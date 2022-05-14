US: At least 10 killed in shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, NY
The shooter is in custody, some reports cite racial motive
A gunman killed at least 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.
The suspect was in custody, the Buffalo Police Department said on Twitter.
Witnesses described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties in military-style clothing and body armor.
Some early reports cited a racial motive, saying the shooter target a predominantly black store.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting.
This is a developing story
