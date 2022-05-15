Buffalo-attacker motivated by antisemitic ‘replacement’ theory

In an online manifesto, the author blamed Jews for being the real problem

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Allegedly the attacker was motivated by racial and antisemitic conspiracy theories, Haaretz reported.

In an online manifesto, allegedly written by the attacker Payton Gendron, the author accused immigrants of infiltrating white populations in western countries and blamed Jews for being the real problem.

However, the latter could “be dealt with in time,” the manifesto stated, referring to the Great Replacement theory – an antisemitic conspiracy theory arguing that Jews are responsible for non-white immigration into the United States that will replace and exterminate the white race, according to the American-Jewish organization Anti-Defamation League.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525622739427635202 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The supermarket in Buffalo is located close to the Canadian border in an area with many black residents, the manifesto stated according to Haaretz.

Eleven out of the 13 people shot by the attacker were black, law enforcement officials said.

The authorities are still working on clarifying if the manifesto can be attributed to the 18-year-old man; with the US Justice Department investigating the attack as “a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism,” it said in a statement.

It is not the first time that the US faces racially and antisemitic motivated attacks.

In 2019, a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, targeted Hispanic immigrants, and in 2018, a synagogue in Pittsburgh was attacked, killing 11 Jewish people.