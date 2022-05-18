Pentagon clears officer who ordered Syria strike that killed civilians

Commander 'received confirmation that no civilians were in the strike area,' probe finds

The Pentagon cleared a US officer who ordered a 2019 strike in Syria that killed civilians, according to a military review of the incident Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Army Gen. Michael Garrett to investigate the controversial incident amid concern over a lack of accountability for deadly airstrikes.

The airstrike in question was launched on March 18, 2019, with the intension of hitting Islamic State targets in Baghouz, Syria. The New York Times initially reported that 70 people, including women and children, were killed in the strike.

The officer in question, who remains anonymous, received a request by the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting Islamic State for air support, the investigation found.

He “received confirmation that no civilians were in the strike area,” although it later became clear that there were civilians there.

The investigation found that “no rules of engagement or law of war violations occurred,” and the officer “did not deliberately or with wanton disregard cause civilian casualties.”

The New York Times report suggested the US covered up dozens of deaths, but the investigation said “administrative difficulties” delayed the US military reporting on the strike.

“I'm not going to re-litigate every single incident of civilian casualties. But it's war, it's combat.

And ground force commanders or commanders in general aren't always going to have perfect visibility," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"Did anybody get fired because of Baghuz? No, but it's not because we're trying to protect careers. Gen. Garrett had a completely independent look at this strike."

The Department of Defense "deeply regrets" the loss of life, he added.