Israel supporters slam Rashida Tlaib's 'Nakba' resolution

Michigan Democrat wants US to commemorate Palestinian exodus in 1948

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday introduced a resolution recognizing what Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" (catastrophe), in a move that was immediately slammed by supporters of Israel.

"Today, I introduced a resolution recognizing the Nakba (catastrophe), where 400 Palestinian towns and villages were destroyed, over 700,000 Palestinians uprooted from their homes, and made refugees," the Michigan Democrat posted to Twitter.

H. Res. 1123 (IH) - Recognizing the Nakba and Palestinian refugees’ rights was submitted to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

It is co-sponsored by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Betty McCollum and Rep. Marie Newman.

Notably, the resolution states that the "Nakba" is not just historical but an ongoing event of "Israel's expropriation of Palestinian land and its dispossession of the Palestinian people."

Advocacy group Democratic Majority for Israel, which supports pro-Israel members of the Democratic party, criticized the resolution.

"The root of the catastrophe: The Arab world refused to accept the UN plan for a Jewish and Arab state in what was left of the UK's Palestine Mandate after Jordan’s creation," the nonprofit organization wrote. "Instead, five Arab armies invaded Israel, attempting to destroy it and push the Jews into the Mediterranean Sea."

“This resolution is just the latest in a long line of antisemitic, anti-Israel statements, policies and actions by the most radical voices in the Democratic Party," Jewish Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

Ellie Cohanim, former US deputy special envoy to combat antisemitism at the State Department, took to Twitter to call on Democratic party leadership to condemn Tlaib's resolution, tagging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cohanim challenged Schumer and Pelosi to "prove that your party is not anti-Israel."