US President Biden warns of monkeypox: 'Everyone should be concerned'

Monkeypox caught the attention of US President Joe Biden, who said Sunday that people should be on guard against the disease which has the potential for a "consequential" impact if it were to spread further.

Several cases of monkeypox were detected in North America and Europe since early May, sparking concern the disease, endemic in parts of Africa, is spreading.

The US leader, on his maiden trip to Asia as president, said in Seoul, South Korea, that health officials did not fully brief him about "the level of exposure" in the United States.

"But it is something that everybody should be concerned about," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One to fly to Tokyo, Japan.

"It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential," he added.

"We're working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine if any might be available for it."

There were thousands of human infections in parts of central and western Africa in recent years, but it is rare in Europe and North America.

In Israel, only one person was detected with the virus on Friday.

Most people recover within several weeks and monkeypox, with only few fatal cases.

The World Health Organization said that as of Saturday there were 92 confirmed cases of the disease in countries where monkeypox is not endemic.

The virus is transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically.