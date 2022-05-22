US House passes resolution to combat antisemitism

'Sadly, in this country, incidents of antisemitism are up 34 percent'

In a response to increasing violence and harassment targeting Jews in the United States, the House of Representatives last week passed a resolution to denounce antisemitism.

Out of 421 votes, only one member voted against the resolution urging to combat antisemitism by refuting Holocaust denial, addressing online antisemitism on various social media platforms, and improving the security of Jewish communities, including institutions and organizations.

"I am so proud that my colleagues united to condemn the rise in antisemitism by sending a powerful message that the US House of Representatives will call out this ancient hatred," Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democratic representative from Florida and one of the initiators, said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528173226811072516 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It was echoed by co-signer Congressman Brad Schneider, Democrat from Illinois, stressing the importance of the resolution.

"Sadly, in this country, incidents of antisemitism are up 34 percent, 2,717 incidents just last year," Schneider said.

"Congress and America as a whole must stand strong against antisemitism," he added.

In 2021, antisemitism spiked in the US and turned it into the most antisemitic year of the last decade, a report by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency showed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486338137764868099 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The average number of incidents reported in 2021 was more than 10 per day, according to the report.

The main incidents were crimes such as graffiti, vandalism, and desecration, however, physical and verbal threats and violence comprised almost a third of all documented cases.

Nearly 50 percent of all global antisemitic incidents took place in Europe, and 30 percent in the US.

The man who killed 10 people during a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on May 14 was allegedly motivated by antisemitic conspiracies.