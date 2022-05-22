NYC's Celebrate Israel Parade returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus

Mayor Eric Adams waves Israeli flag, proclaims that 'our city is coming back strong'

The streets of New York City turned into a sea of blue and white on Sunday as tens of thousands turned out for the first Celebrate Israel Parade in two years.

The annual event was held virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic, with organizers saying that an estimated 40,000 marchers were expected at the largest pro-Israel gathering outside of the Jewish state.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams participated in the march, saying that it was an acknowledgement of the special relationship between the city and Israel.

"We have the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Right here in New York... and it's good to be back. New York is back," Adams exclaimed.

The mayor then pointed to a sign he was holding along with an Israel flag, repeating its message: "We got this, New York. We got this."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and other Israeli government officials attended the parade.

Also in attendance were Grace Meng, a Democrat representing the 6th Congressional District of New York; Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul-general in New York; and Israeli Olympic medalist Ori Sasson.

The parade has taken place on Fifth Avenue in New York since 1964. The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street.