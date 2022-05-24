14 students, one teacher dead in Texas school shooting

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook that 13 children had been transferred there for treatment

Fourteen children and one teacher were killed Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott confirmed.

The assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott told a news conference.

He said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also "deceased," adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him" following the shooting which began at around noon at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, a small community just over an hour west of San Antonio.

The suspected shooter was 18, authorities said.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook that 13 children had been transferred there for treatment. It said two people were deceased on arrival.

https://www.facebook.com/uvaldememorialhospital/posts/391962 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While initial reports said the two dead were both children, the hospital did not specify the victims' ages.

Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings and a nationwide wave of gun violence, multiple initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and local councils to enact their own restrictions.

The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent compared to 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest data.