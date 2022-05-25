US Holocaust Museum receives $15 million donation

The donation came as part of a $1 billion fundraising campaign initiated by the museum

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC received a generous donation from the Jewish philanthropist and author David M. Rubenstein, Israel Hayom reported.

He gave the museum a donation of $15 million to support, preserve, increase, and digitalize its immense collection of Holocaust documentation, according to the Israeli daily.

The donation came as part of a $1 billion fundraising campaign initiated by the museum, starting at its 25th anniversary in 2018 and running until its 30th anniversary next year.

“The lessons Holocaust history teaches about the fragility of freedom, the dangers of hate, and the consequences of inaction have never been more timely,” Howard Lorber, museum chairman, said at the museum’s 25th anniversary.

“Twenty-five years ago we aspired to reach every part of America. Today, with the rising tide of denial, antisemitism, and extremism and continued threats of genocide, our message can and must span the globe,” he added.

The museum’s collection contains around 24,000 objects, and more than 111 million pages of archival documentation, including 200 million digital images, as well as 114,00 photographs and images, 1,500 hours of historic video documentation, and 23,000 oral testimonies.

On Sunday, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to condemn antisemitism in a response to increasing violence and harassment targeting Jews in the United State, the US lawmakers stated.

"Sadly, in this country, incidents of antisemitism are up 34 percent, 2,717 incidents just last year," Brad Schneider, Democratic representative from Illinois, said in a statement.

"Congress and America as a whole must stand strong against antisemitism," he added.