US says it was not asked to help investigate Al Jazeera journalist's death

Neither Israel nor the Palestinian Authority has formally requested US assistance in investigating the death of the Al Jazeera journalist in the West Bank, the State Department said Wednesday.

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in a shootout between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen. Israel believes that only the analysis of the bullet that caused her death - which the Palestinian Authority holds - can determine whether one of its soldiers fired the fatal shot.

Third-party involvement could overcome the great mistrust between the two sides and provide a complete and impartial account of what happened.

Israel has publicly called for a joint investigation with the PA, with US involvement.

However, this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was "not aware of any request for assistance" from either side.

"We have made it clear to the Israeli and Palestinian authorities that we expect the investigations to be transparent and impartial, and to provide a thorough account of the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh's murder," Price said.

Any American involvement would require a request from Israel and the PA, which administers parts of the West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said that "Israeli officials have publicly invited the United States to participate in the investigation." He added that "similar messages have been transmitted through official channels," but declined to give further details.