Texas teen arrested in possible Uvalde copycat shooting attempt

Texas police arrested a high school student Wednesday on suspicion of trying to commit a mass shooting similar to the one that occurred the day before at a school in the same state.

The teenager was apprehended with a real gun and a fake rifle found in his car parked in front of his school in the city of Richardson.

Local police responded to a phone call reporting a young man walking toward the school holding a gun.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located the suspect, who was not carrying a weapon inside the school. However, further investigation led to discovering an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style rifle in the high school student's vehicle.

The arrest came a day after a shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old perpetrated the killing.

US President Biden once again called for the regulation of the carrying of firearms, as the tragedy arouses great emotion throughout the country.

The emotion is all the more intense as another mass killing perpetrated by a white supremacist ten days before killed ten people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

FOX4 reported that Berkner High School and a nearby elementary school were closed for about an hour that morning while police completed a search of the area.

The teenager was charged with carrying an illegal weapon.