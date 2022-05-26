Poll: Americans' opinions of Israelis, Palestinians improving

Pew poll found slightly more favorable attitudes toward Palestinians among younger generation

A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center showed American feelings toward Israelis have become "modestly" warmer, according to the results published Thursday.

The report stated that, as in polls from previous years, Israel's government is viewed more favorably than the Palestinians', as well as the people in general.

However, Pew's data showed that this is not true for the younger generation: 61 percent of those under 30 viewed the Palestinian people "favorable or somewhat favorably," compared to 56 percent toward the Israeli people.

This also extended to views of the governments, with 35 percent of those under 30 viewing the Palestinian government favorably compared to 34 percent for Israel's government.

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans polled said they held "very favorable or somewhat favorable" views of the Israeli people, compared to 37 percent for the Palestinians.

This slant was reflected in the attitudes to respective governments as well, with 66 percent viewing Israel's government in a positive light, compared with 18 percent for the Palestinian government.

Slightly more Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents held positive views of Palestinians than Israelis, with 64 percent compared to 60 percent.

For the governments, 34 percent viewed Israel's favorably, while 37 viewed the Palestinian government favorably.