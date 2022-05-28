‘Don't blame the gun:’ NRA supporters react to Uvalde massacre

'The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens'

Former US president Donald Trump rejected calls for tightened gun controls on Friday following a school massacre in Texas, saying decent Americans should be allowed the firearms they need to defend themselves against "evil."

"The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens... The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens," he told members of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

An 18-year-old gunman with a legally-bought AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

Trump's remarks came as he headlined an NRA event in Texas, three days after the massacre reignited the tinderbox debate about gun control in the United States.

"The various gun control policies being pushed by the left would have done nothing to prevent the horror that took place. Absolutely nothing," he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530320204441559040 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Keith Jehlen, an attendee of the NRA convention, said the shooting makes him "sick," but that "you can't blame the gun.”

"Killers aren't afraid of the judge, they're not afraid of the police," he said. "They should be afraid of the victim they're going after.

Authorities said that schoolchildren called 911 at least half a dozen times from the classrooms, pleading for police to intervene, as some 20 officers waited in the hallway for nearly an hour before entering and killing the gunman.