Texas probes police response to Uvalde shooting

Nearly 20 officers waited outside a classroom as children placed calls for help

Investigators in Texas on Saturday sought to determine if critical mistakes were made by authorities during the deadly school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 people dead.

At the heart of a probe by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is why nearly 20 officers remained outside a classroom as children placed 911 calls for help.

With calls mounting for an independent probe, police from other cities arrived in the southern town to support local authorities in the form of protection of Uvalde’s own police, the mayor, and the gun shop where the shooter bought two rifles.

On Sunday, the US Justice Department (DoJ) said it would conduct an independent review of the police response.

The review was requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and "will be fair, transparent, and independent," said DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley.

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for a motive.

Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old high school dropout, had no criminal record and no history of mental illness, although threatening messages he sent on social media are coming to light.

During the massacre, at least two children placed 911 calls from classrooms after Ramos entered the school on Tuesday with an AR-15, said Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the DPS.

"He's in room 112," a girl whispered on the phone. The same girl implored a 911 operator to "please send the police now" and again four minutes later.

More than 45 minutes after she made her first 911 call, a US Border Patrol-led tactical team stormed in and ended the siege at the Robb Elementary School.

At least eight calls to emergency services were made from inside the school while officers waited outside. It remains unclear how many were killed during that time.