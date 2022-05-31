Canada announces handgun ‘freeze’ in gun control package

'We need only look south of the border to know... [gun violence] gets worse and more difficult to counter'

Canada’s government on Monday proposed legislation to implement a “national freeze” on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun-control package, following recent mass shootings in the United States.

The bill, which resurrects some measures shelved last year amid a national election, still must be passed by Parliament.

It also comes just a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas in the southern US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the new measures were needed to curb the rising gun violence.

"We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter," he said.

The new laws would also ban some toys that look like real guns, such as air-soft rifles. Last week, Toronto police shot and killed a man carrying a pellet gun.

Exceptions will be made for elite sport shooters, Olympic athletes, and security guards. Canadians who already own handguns would be allowed to keep them.

Canada has stronger gun legislation than the US, banning the sale and use of some 1,500 models of assault weapons – like the AR-15 rifle – in the wake of the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that left 23 people dead.

Still, its gun homicide rate is still higher than that of other rich countries, and continues to rise.