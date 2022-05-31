Report: US revokes visa of Israeli rabbi accused of racism

'Despite appeals to the US Consulate, we have received no reasoning to explain the reason for the revocation'

The United States embassy reportedly told the chief rabbi of the northern city of Tzfat, Shmuel Eliyahu, that his visa to visit the US was revoked.

The Israel Hayom report noted that the visa was canceled before its expiration.

Eliyahu is a frequent critic of Reform Judaism, which he believes is the reason behind the cancelation.

“Despite appeals to the US Consulate, we have received no reasoning to explain the reason for the revocation of a visa that had been valid for decades,” the bureau of Eliyahu said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Haaretz.

“Our inquiries show that this is an act of anti-Zionists such as the Reform movement, bodies that frequently try to infringe on freedom of expression and silence the rabbi. After failing to silence Rabbi Eliyahu in legal ways, they are now trying to silence the rabbi [through] petty methods. There is no reason to worry – they will not succeed.”

The embassy declined to explain why his visa was revoked to Haaretz because “visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

Eliyahu is the son of former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu and is known for his extreme stances.

He once called to remove all of Tzfat Academic College's Arab students following a suicide attack on a bus near northern Israel's Meron.

In 2008, he called on the government to carry out "state-sanctioned revenge" against Arabs.

The High Court ordered disciplinary action against him in September 2020 for making a series of offensive comments and taking an "explicit" political stance, which is forbidden due to his status as a government employee.