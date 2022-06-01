US announces $2.1 billion in funding for food supply

The funding will address access to healthy food and expanded markets for farmers

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country’s food supply system exposed during Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary for the United States, unveiled the new funding, which is designed to:

- Enhance competition in food processing and distribution

- Increase access to healthy food

- Expand markets for farmers

Worker illness and other disruptions during the Covid pandemic caused delays and log jams in the country’s food chain supply, and the war in Ukraine led to higher prices for agricultural inputs and food products.

Vilsack told Reuters that such vulnerabilities indicated that the US food economy must be made more robust.

"In order for us to be able to deal with future disruptions, whether future pandemics or something else, we need a more resilient system," he said, adding, "A more resilient system is a system that has options."

The investments – drawn from the American Rescue Plan Act and other relief legislation – will include $900 million for food processing workforce training and supply-chain infrastructure.

It will also include $550m for organic and urban agriculture projects, and $370m to boost public access to healthy food.

Vilsack said the US Department of Agriculture plans to work with Congress to secure longer-term funding for new and expanded programs.