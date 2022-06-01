FBI says Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children's Hospital

Wray called the incident 'one of the most despicable cyberattacks I have ever seen'

Last year, hackers sponsored by the Iranian government attempted a "despicable" cyberattack against Boston Children's Hospital that threatened to disrupt services to patients, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

Wray detailed the incident, warning about the rising threat that cyberattacks sponsored by states like Iran, Russia, and China pose to companies and infrastructure in the United States.

"We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children's was about to be targeted, and understanding the urgency of the situation, the cyber squad in our Boston field office raced out to notify the hospital," Wray said, according to Reuters.

The FBI said it contacted the hospital in August 2021, and Wray said officials were able to quickly get the children's hospital the information it needed to "stop the danger right away" and mitigate the threat.

"Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids that depend on it," Wray said in the most extensive disclosure by US authorities of the incident.

In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital, a 395-bed facility, confirmed that the FBI and its staff "proactively thwarted the threat to our network."

Wray called the incident "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I have ever seen."

"If malicious cyber actors are going to purposefully cause destruction or hold data and systems for ransom, they tend to hit us somewhere that's really going to hurt," Wray said.