Jury reaches verdict in Depp vs Heard defamation case

Jury finds that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp, who is awarded $15 million in compensatory damages

The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the high-profile defamation case between "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the jury, Heard defamed Depp, who was awarded $15 million in compensatory damages.

The seven-person Virginia jury deliberated for about 13 hours over three days in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the United States capital.

Closing arguments in the case were held on Friday at the end of a six-week trial riding on claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse between the Hollywood celebrities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532080046189445120 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Texas-born Heard, who had a starring role in "Aquaman," did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and was seeking $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a "hoax."

An eight-page verdict form contained 24 questions relating to Depp's suit against Heard and 18 questions relating to her countersuit against him.

Both needed to prove the statements were defamatory, and to win compensatory or punitive damages, the jury needed to find they were made with actual malice – with the knowledge that they were false or with "reckless disregard" for whether they were false or not.

Depp and Heard each spent days on the witness stand during the televised trial, which was attended by hundreds of fans of the "Pirates" star and accompanied by a #JusticeForJohnnyDepp campaign on social media.