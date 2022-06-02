US Senate targets modest deal on gun control

Bipartisan group focusing on school security, mental health services and 'red flag' authority for states

A cross-party group of US senators was set to renew talks Thursday on a narrow package of firearms controls, as lawmakers face calls to tackle soaring gun violence including recent massacres in Texas and New York State.

Nine senators have been meeting this week to discuss a response to the mass shootings, appealing to the nation and projecting optimism over the prospects for modest reforms.

The group has focused on school security, bolstering mental health services and incentives for states to grant to courts "red flag" authority to temporarily remove guns from owners considered a threat to themselves or others.

Moderate Republican Susan Collins said in a statement the group was making "rapid progress" while Senator Chris Murphy, who is leading the talks on the Democratic side, said he had "never seen more Republicans at the table willing to talk."

"There's something different happening right now and I hope it ends in a piece of legislation before the Senate," Murphy told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Even as lawmakers were mulling responses to the racist murders of 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo and the worst school shooting in Texas history, in the small town of Uvalde, another took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

A man with a pistol and a rifle murdered four people in a hospital complex before reportedly killing himself as police arrived.