Biden urges Congress to act on gun violence

US President Joe Biden called on US lawmakers to combat gun violence in an address Thursday night, as the country copes with a wave of mass shootings.

"If we can't ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," Biden said.

This comes a day after four people were killed in a shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Last week, more than 20 people were killed in a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

"There are too many other schools, too many other day places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America," Biden said.

Since Uvalde, 20 shootings hit the United States, Biden said.

"Over the past two decades, more school-aged children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined," Biden said.

"The damage was so devastating in Uvalde that parents had to do DNA swabs to identify the remains of their children, 9- and 10-year-olds," he said.

"This time, it's time for the Senate to do something," Biden said, adding that at least 10 Republican senators must join any effort.

"The fact that a majority of Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated, or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable. We can't fail the American people again."