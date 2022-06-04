Errant plane prompts brief Biden evacuation at beach resort

Plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was 'immediately escorted out'

A small private plane mistakenly flew into restricted air space over US President Joe Biden's beach house Saturday, prompting his security detail to move him and the first lady briefly to a secure location, the White House said.

A Secret Service official said precautionary security measures were taken, but there was no significant threat to the president.

"The President and the First Lady are safe and there was not an attack," a White House official said of the incident in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, some 120 miles east of Washington.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later returned to their residence, the official said.

The Secret Service, charged with protecting the president, said the plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was "immediately escorted out."

Among other mistakes, that pilot was not on the proper radio channel and "was not following published flight guidance," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.