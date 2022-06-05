Rashida Tlaib fights Israel visa waiver inclusion

US congresswoman arguing that Israel's 'discriminatory policies make it ineligible for inclusion'

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is lobbying against Israel's inclusion in the visa waiver program.

The Michigan Democrat is arguing that Israel's "discriminatory polices make it ineligible for inclusion."

The visa waiver program allows foreign citizens to enter the US for 90 days without applying for a visa.

Israel has long sought to be part of that program but has not hit the required benchmarks.

The letter sent by Tlaib says Israel practices "flagrant discrimination against Palestinian, Middle Eastern and North African, Muslim and pro-Palestinian American citizens at its points of entry."

The congressional letter was addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

It has been co-signed by several other members of Congress, including Congresswoman Betty McCollum and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

The letter goes on to argue that new Israeli procedures published in February "represent a clear Israeli intention to restrict the entry of certain American travelers seeking entry into the occupied West Bank."

The Department of Homeland Security is saying that Israel will have to meet all the requirements for the program to be in participation, but said the issue is not of high priority.