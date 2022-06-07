Report: Warrants issued in Michigan election interference probe

Barry County´s Irving Township said state police raided the township office in April

Michigan police obtained warrants for voting machines and records relating to suspected attempts by allies of former president Donald Trump to access voting systems in the 2020 elections, Reuters reported Monday.

The documents and equipment are located in at least three towns and one county, according to the report.

Michigan launched a probe in February into Republican officials and activists gaining or trying to gain access to voting systems to prove Trump’s claim of election fraud.

Reuters said there were at least 17 cases of such interference, 11 in Michigan.

Officials in Barry County's Irving Township said that the state police raided the township office on April 29, a day after the warrant was issued.

Claims of fraud after the 2020 elections culminated in the storming of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, by Trump supporters after he spoke to them at a rally. A congressional committee is investigating the role of Trump and his advisors in the incident.

Trump denies any wrongdoing.