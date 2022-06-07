US Senators Mitt Romney, Jon Ossof call to investigate Abu Akleh killing

Senators urge Biden administration to ensure ‘full and transparent investigation’

Utah’s Republican Senator Mitt Romney and Georgia’s Democrat Jon Ossoff issued a bipartisan demand to investigate last months’ killing of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday requires an answer to be received within 30 days.

“We urge that the State Department ensure there is a full and transparent investigation and accountability for Ms. Akleh’s death. The killing of a US citizen and of a journalist engaged in the work of reporting in a conflict zone is unacceptable,” the letter said.

“We insist that the Administration ensure a full and transparent investigation is completed and that justice is served for Ms. Akleh’s death,” senators added. The call for investigation comes ahead of US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel planned for next month.

Earlier in May, 57 Democrats in the US House of Representatives asked for the FBI to launch an investigation into Abu Akleh’s death. A separate bipartisan demand from 25 Congress members urged the Palestinian Authority to hand over the fatal bullet for Israel’s investigation of the killing.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot to death while reporting during an Israeli army raid near the city of Jenin in the West Bank on May 11. The Palestinian Authority filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court over the killing.