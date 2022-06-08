US Democrats encouraged by gun-control talks

A deal is unlikely to include new limits on gun ownership that Biden says are needed to curb gun violence

US Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they were encouraged by talks with Republicans over firearms legislation, but warned that any compromise would fall short of steps needed to curb gun violence.

"Every day we get closer to an agreement, not farther away," said Senator Chris Murphy, who is working with Republican Senator John Cornyn on a possible deal.

The all-too-familiar gun control debate in the United State re-opened immediately after news broke of a gunman killing 19 children at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

It was the eighth mass shooting this year, according to the Everytown gun control group, and came 10 days after 10 African Americans were shot and killed at a supermarket in New York.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, said he hoped the two sides would find common ground after the latest wave of mass shootings in Oklahoma, New York, Texas, Tennessee, and elsewhere in the US.

"We're hoping to actually get an outcome that will make a difference," he said.

The talks raised hopes of a rare bipartisan agreement on gun-related issues in Congress, which has failed to act after similar mass shootings over the past decade.

Most US citizens support stronger gun laws, according to opinion polls, as does President Joe Biden, whose spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden “is optimistic about what he’s seeing.”

However, any agreement would likely not include the new limits on gun ownership that Biden and other Democrats suggest are needed to reduce gun violence.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to approve some proposals made by Biden – such as banning assault-style rifles or raising the minimum age to buy such weapons to 21 – on Wednesday.