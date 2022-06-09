US reopens line of communication with Palestinians

'The name change was done to better align with State Department nomenclature,' says an OPA spokesman

The United States upgraded its diplomatic mission to the Palestinians on Thursday, according to reports.

The move, largely bureaucratic but symbolic, comes as Washington expresses its willingness to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, a move demanded by Ramallah but opposed by the Israeli government.

Formerly the Palestinian Affairs Unit (PAU) within the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the unit has been renamed the Office of Palestinian Affairs (OPA). It will be led by George Noll, who has led the affairs unit for several years.

“The name change was done to better align with State Department nomenclature,” the OPA spokesman said, according to Reuters. “The new OPA reporting structure is designed to strengthen our diplomatic reporting and public diplomacy engagement.”

While remaining under the embassy's umbrella, the unit will "report on substantive issues directly" to the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in Washington, a spokesman for the new office told The Times of Israel.

For three years, such communications went through the US ambassador to Israel.

"We felt it was important to reintroduce separate reporting lines to Washington on Israeli and Palestinian issues, through our respective teams on the ground that focus on these issues," the spokesman added.

The de facto mission to the Palestinians was closed in 2019, and diplomats moved to the Palestinians Affairs Unit. The Donald Trump administration cited efficiency reasons as the reason behind shuttering the consulate.