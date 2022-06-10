Mass shooting in Maryland: 3 dead, at least 3 injured

'Suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him back'

Three people were killed and several injured in a shooting on Thursday in Western Maryland.

The Washington County sheriff's department arrived at a concrete plant in Smithsburg, some 75 miles west of Baltimore, finding four gunshot victims, three dead. The survivor was taken to a hospital.

The suspect, a male, had already left the scene when they arrived. A state police trooper in pursuit encountered the suspect on a road before he was taken into custody.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534987741641031680 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The State Police responded, pursued the suspect, suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him back," Governor Larry Hogan said.

More to follow