US: January 6 committee holds hearing on findings

Capitol Hill riot was an 'attempted coup' with Trump 'at the center of this conspiracy': committee chief

The US House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Hill riot last year held its first hearing on Thursday.

The panel presented some never-before-seen footage of supporters of former US president Donald Trump breaking into the Capitol building and interviews with his associates, making their case that the incident was the culmination of an “attempted coup.”

Trump was “at the center of this conspiracy,” Democratic committee chief Bennie Thompson said.

"January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup -- a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after January 6 -- to overthrow the government. The violence was no accident."

Rioters acted "at the encouragement of the president of the United States," he added.

The panel made their case with clips of Trump officials, both in depositions in the probe and otherwise, to make their case.

Some of the previously unreleased images included members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing militia, leading a mob into the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, former attorney general William Barr and others in Trump's White House also appeared in clips of testimony given to the panel.

"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack," said Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the panel.