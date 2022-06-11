Pro-Palestinian activists in Boston publish map of Jewish groups

Israeli Foreign Ministry, local members of Congress condemn online map of Massachusetts Jewish organizations

Pro-Palestinian activists in Boston have published an online map of Jewish organizations across Massachusetts, in a move that drew condemnation from Israel's Foreign Ministry and local members of Congress.

The Mapping Project, which is aligned with the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, created the interactive map of “Zionist leaders and powerhouse NGOs” in the state with the goal to expose “local institutional support for the colonization of Palestine."

The map includes a Jewish arts group, a Jewish high school, a Jewish newspaper and synagogues. The Pro-Palestinian activists also published the names, addresses and staff members of many Jewish organizations.

Boston’s communal Jewish organizations condemned the map in a joint statement, calling it an effort to "dismantle" the city's organized Jewish community.

Lior Haiat, spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, also condemned the map in a Twitter post, saying that it “is reminiscent of a dangerous antisemitic pattern of activity known from antiquity through the horrors of the 20th century: a pattern which has led to violence against Jews and their institutions.”

The map also got attention on Capitol Hill, where at least four Democrats in Congress condemned it — Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Jake Auchincloss and Seth Moulton from districts in Massachusetts and Ritchie Torres, who represents a district in New York.

“There is no doubt that antisemitism and organized, violent white supremacy are at a boiling point in this nation and threaten our communities,” Pressley said in a statement, adding, “It is not acceptable to target or make vulnerable Jewish institutions or organizations, full stop.”