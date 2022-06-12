US: Police arrest 31 white nationalists planning riot at Idaho pride event

The men come from at least 11 states, including Texas, Colorado and Virginia

Police in northwest Idaho arrested over two dozen members of a white nationalist group on Saturday, charging them with planning to stage a riot near an LGBT pride event.

Lee White, Coeur D'Alene's police chief, told reporters that 31 members of Patriot Front face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. Additional charges could come later.

According to White, a resident spotted the men, wearing white masks and carrying shields, getting into a U-Haul truck and called the police. He told the emergency dispatcher it "looked like a little army," and police pulled the truck over about 10 minutes after the call.

Video taken at the arrest scene and posted online showed about 20 men kneeling next to the truck with their hands bound, wearing similar khaki pants, blue shirts, white masks and baseball caps.

Police found at least one smoke grenade and documents that included an "operations plan" from the truck. They also found shields and shin guards and wore arm patches and logos that identified them as members of the Patriot Front, White said.

"They came to riot downtown," he said, according to Reuters.

The men come from at least 11 states, White said, including Texas, Colorado and Virginia, with only one from Idaho.

They were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon, with their arraignment scheduled for Monday.

Patriot Front formed in the aftermath of the 2017 white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when it broke off from another extremist organization, Vanguard America, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups.