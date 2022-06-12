US senators reach bipartisan gun control agreement - report

Lawmakers set to announce package of gun safety reforms in the aftermath of two mass shootings last month

A bipartisan group of US senators is set to unveil a package of gun safety reforms in the wake of mass shootings in New York and Texas, according to multiple reports.

The emerging framework centers around juvenile criminal background checks for those under 21, funding for school security measures, expanding mental health services, and state grants for "red flag" laws.

The momentum for a legislative solution comes after a mass shooting on May 14 at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people and wounded three others, and another mass shooting on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students, two teachers, and wounded 17 others.

Democrats Chris Murphy (Connecticut) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) and Republicans John Cornyn (Texas) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina) are the lead negotiators on the proposal, which requires a filibuster-proof 60 votes.

The Senate is currently evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans with 50 seats each, with Vice President Kamala Harris - a Democrat from California - providing the tie-breaking vote.

"I've never been part of negotiations as serious as these. There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws, investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook," Murphy told CNN News last Sunday.

Murphy added that he was "more confident than ever" that lawmakers would be able to address gun violence in the US.