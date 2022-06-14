White House formally announces Biden Middle East trip

The Middle East tour starts with Biden meeting Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Israel

The White House announced on Tuesday the dates for US President Joe Biden's first trip to the Middle East, including stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to July 16.

Biden's trip was initially planned for late June, but the White House claimed there were scheduling issues and moved the trip to July. Those scheduling issues were related to the Saudi leg of the journey, according to an Israeli official via The Times of Israel.

The tour starts with meeting Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Israel, a country Biden first visited nearly 50 years ago as a young senator.

There will be an emphasis on the great US support for Israel's armed forces, including the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, at a time of tension over the ongoing failure to resurrect an international pact curtailing Iran's nuclear development.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536685085402988544 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"While in Israel, the president will likely visit an area where these defensive systems are utilized, as well as discuss new innovations between our countries that use laser technologies to defeat missiles and other airborne threats," a senior US official said, according to AFP, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The president will reaffirm the ironclad commitment to Israel's security."

The US official said Biden would meet Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, likely in Bethlehem.

He will stress "his lifelong commitment to a two-state solution" for Palestinians and Israelis and restore US ties with Palestinians that were "nearly severed" under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden's flight from Israel to Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, will be the first by a US president from Israel to an Arab state that does not recognize the country.

Once there, Biden will attend the Gulf Cooperation Council with leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as being joined by the leaders of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, the US official said.