US judge orders Yeshiva University to recognize LGBT organization

The judge determined that 'Yeshiva University is not a ‘religious corporation''

The New York Country Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the city's Yeshiva University must recognize an LGBT pride group on campus.

Judge Lynn Kotler directed the Jewish Modern Orthodox university to provide the YU Pride Alliance with “full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University," according to The Times of Israel.

The judge determined that “Yeshiva University is not a ‘religious corporation,’” and cannot ban a specific group because of faith.

Additionally, she ordered that Yeshiva University and President Ari Berman be “permanently restrained from continuing their refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance as a student organization because of the members’ sexual orientation or gender and/or YU Pride Alliance’s status, mission, and/or activities on behalf of LGBT students.”

The dispute dates back to at least 2020, when seven LGBT student activists and allies filed a complaint with the New York City Commission on Human Rights, charging the university with discrimination after administrators overruled a student government decision to recognize the pride group.

In the court filings, Yeshiva University said, while incorporated as nonsectarian, it is guided by religious beliefs.

“The court’s ruling violates the religious liberty upon which this country was founded,” a YU spokesperson told The Commentator, a campus newspaper.

Yeshiva University intends to appeal the decision.