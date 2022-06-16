US sanctions Chinese, Emirati companies for Iran’s petrochemicals export

'We will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum from Iran'

The US Treasury department on Thursday imposed sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies that help export Iran’s petrochemicals.

Two of the sanctioned companies are based in Hong Kong, four in the United Arab Emirates and three in Iran, according to Reuters. A Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao as well as Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore were also among those hit by the US penalties.

"The United States is pursuing the path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson was quoted as saying in a statement, referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement that implied that Iran would limit its nuclear program in exchange for US and EU lifting sanctions against Tehran.

"Absent a deal, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products from Iran," Nelson said.

The talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, that was dropped by former US President Donald Trump in 2018, were stalled in March prompting the US, France, Germany and Britain to submit a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to censure Iran over lack of cooperation.

Last week Tehran condemned the IAEA for “unconstructive” notion but on Tuesday announced it still believed that negotiations could succeed to rebuke the landmark deal.

Earlier in June, Iran disconnected some of the monitoring cameras at nuclear sites, a move the IAEA warned could deal a "fatal blow" to negotiations. Israel’s Prime Minister Nafrali Bennett also expressed concerns that Iran was "dangerously close" to producing nuclear weapons saying Tehran could get a nucler bomb “very soon” without pressure from the West.