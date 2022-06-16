US to launch task force on online abuse amid mass shooting wave

1 in 3 women under 35 and over half of LGBTQ+ people in the US experience online sexual harassment

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will inaugurate a task force to curb online harassment in the wake of a string of mass shootings, with some highlighting a link between online abuse and violence.

The team will be tasked with producing a blueprint detailing actions to address the problem within six months, including more support for victims, prevention, and greater accountability for aggressors and platforms hosting them.

According to senior Biden administration officials, the task force will be co-chaired by the White House Gender Policy Council and National Security Council.

The creation of the group came amid a wave of mass shootings, most notably one in Texas where the gunman allegedly posted violent content online before carrying out the bloody rampage.

Salvador Ramos, who shot and killed 19 children and two adults in an elementary school in Uvalde, reportedly threatened to rape girls and shoot up schools on the social media app Yubo before the attack.

"It's imperative that we commit to better understanding and addressing the nexus between online misogyny and radicalization to violence," a senior administration official said.

According to the White House, one in three women under the age of 35 and over half of LGBTQ+ people in the United States experience sexual harassment and stalking online.

For the inauguration, Harris will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and tennis star Sloane Stephens – who publicized a torrent of racist and sexually abusive messages she received on social media.