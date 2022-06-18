US warns of more cyber threats in wake of Russia's invasion

Moscow denies Western allegations of its involvement in recent cyber attacks

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned bankers on Friday of elevated cyber threats in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Adeyemo underscored the department’s commitment to sharing real-time intelligence, telling members of the Bank Policy Institute’s technology policy division that it was important for the federal government and financial institutions to work together to stay ahead of “committed adversaries.”

He emphasized the "Treasury’s commitment to sharing appropriate intelligence and fostering an ongoing, real-time dialogue with financial institutions about threats as they arise.”

No details about the nature of the cyber threats were immediately available.

The meeting was the Treasury’s third such with the group since the end of last year, a Treasury official said, adding that the financial sector was ahead of most other sectors in terms of collaboration with the government regarding cyber threats.

Other Western powers are also experiencing a rise in cyber attacks on financial institutions since the war in Ukraine began.

In late March, Google's Threat Analysis Group reported that it uncovered a number of cyber campaigns launched by hackers from Russia against NATO and the militaries of countries in eastern Europe.

BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator, last month issued a fresh cyber security warning to the nation’s financial sector following an increase in cyber attacks.

Moscow – which calls its invasion of Ukraine a special military operation and is seeing a serious deterioration in its relations with the West – denies Western accusations of involvement in cyber attacks.