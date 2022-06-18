Combative Trump slams Pence's actions on Jan 6

'Let's be clear, this is not a congressional investigation'

The day after the latest US congressional hearings on the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, the former president criticized Mike Pence's actions that day, saying that his vice president had lacked courage.

The hearings have detailed the ways in which Trump urged his supporters to turn on Pence for refusing his requests to reject the November 2020 election results, before they stormed the Capitol, fighting with police as some chanted "hang Mike Pence!"

Multiple Trump allies including his daughter Ivanka, former attorney general William Barr and other officials have testified to the committee that they did not believe Trump's false claims.

Pence's staff were not immediately available for comment.

Pence defended his actions, however, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Friday.

"Ultimately, I believe that most Americans understand that we did our duty that day under the Constitution and the laws of this country," the newspaper quoted Pence as saying.

Trump attacked the bipartisan nine-member January 6 select committee, which held three hearings in little more than a week and is building a case that Trump acted illegally by trying to overturn his election loss.

"Let's be clear, this is not a congressional investigation, this horrible situation that's wasting everyone's time. This is a theatrical production of partisan political fiction. That's getting these terrible, terrible ratings and they're going crazy," Trump said.