Street music, rallies mark Juneteenth across the US

Street parties, marching bands, speeches, and political rallies across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of black Americans.

Events started Friday and continued through Sunday, featuring concerts in California, marches in Texas, and jazz music shows in New York City.

"This is America's holiday, not just African Americans' holiday," said Gerald Griggs of the NAACP civil rights organization.

"It's the true Independence Day, the day when all Americans were free."

Juneteenth, or June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when a general of the Union Army – the US forces who fought for the union of the states – told a group of slaves in Texas that they were free.

Then-US president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863, during the Civil War, but could not be implemented until Union troops seized land under Confederate control.

In 2021, US President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, and most states and companies give it recognition and hold celebrations.

On Friday, Biden remarked on the 10 people slain in a racist mass shooting in New York on May 14: "We must stand together against white supremacy and show that bigotry and hate have no safe harbor in America.”

Griggs said the holiday is a somber reminder of the need for reforms on voting rights, prisons, and law enforcement – seen by many black Americans as discriminatory.