Trump billionaire fundraiser loses bid to dismiss UAE lobbying charges

Thomas Barrack to face trial in September

Thomas Barrack, a fundraiser for former US President Donald Trump, lost a bid to dismiss criminal charges accusing him of illegal lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

The former head of investment management firm Colony Capital and chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, Barrack pleaded not guilty denying involvement in lobbying and lying to US law enforcement, Reuters reported. The billionaire’s defense asked US District Judge Brian Cogan to dismiss the charges, claiming that prosecutors did not allege that Barrack had a formal agreement with the UAE authorities.

The judge’s decision stated that the connection between Barrack and the Gulf country “need not rise to the level of a formalized employer-employee relationship” to justify the indictment. Barrack, who was arrested in July 2021, will face trial in September.

Earlier in May, prosecutors pressed new charges against the fundraiser claiming he was seeking investment from the UAE at the same time as he was allegedly lobbying for the US government on its behalf. He was also charged with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his work for the UAE.

Last week, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against four Emirati companies for helping export Iran’s petrochemicals. The decision came after the UN watchdog passed a resolution initiated by the US, Britain, Germany and France censuring Tehran for lack of cooperation on its nuclear program.