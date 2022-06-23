Boston city councilor responds to anti-BDS ruling with antisemitic tweet

'Ya'll are letting the Zionists SHAKE YOU DOWN. phew!'

A Boston city councilor posted an antisemitic tweet on Thursday in response to a ruling a day earlier that upheld an anti-BDS law in Arkansas.

"Ya'll are letting the Zionists SHAKE YOU DOWN. phew!" District 6 city councilor Kendra Lara posted to her Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539952675500048384 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Democrat was elected last year to serve on the council of the US city in the northeastern state of Massachusetts.

She was commenting on a federal appeals court ruling on Wednesday in favor of a law in Arkansas requiring public contractors to not engage in activities boycotting Israel.

The ruling by the St. Louis-based US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit marked the first time that a federal appeals court ruled in favor of laws forbidding public contractors from participating in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Wednesday's decision overturned an earlier ruling that the Arkansas law violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian activists in Boston published an online map of Jewish organizations across Massachusetts, in a move that drew condemnation from Israel's Foreign Ministry and local members of Congress.

The Mapping Project, which is aligned with the BDS movement, created the interactive map of “Zionist leaders and powerhouse NGOs” in the state with the goal to expose “local institutional support for the colonization of Palestine."